FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog tonight; warm and breezy Wednesday ahead

Dense Fog Advisory (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory tonight from midnight through 9:00 AM Wednesday morning. This is when visibility will be at its lowest. Even though some parishes in SW Louisiana are not included in the Dense Fog Advisory, I do expect widespread fog to affect all of our viewing area tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be much warmer, only dropping to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will become a bit breezy at times by afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon. Rain chances remain minimal until a cool front pushes through early Thursday morning.

Cold front Thursday morning (KPLC)

This cool front Thursday morning won’t bring more than a few scattered showers as it pushes through Southwest Louisiana, with sunshine back by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler drier air will filter back in with lows Friday morning back into the lower 40s.

Some middle to upper 30s for lows Saturday morning could bring a frosty start to the weekend with highs by afternoon averaging out to be around 60 both Friday and Saturday.

A big warm-up returns by Monday along with off and on rain chances most of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

