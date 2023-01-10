FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans.

Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:

Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud

Healthcare fraud

Conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes

Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

On November 23, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Satary for violating his pre-trial release conditions.

Satary is believed to have ties or could possibly travel to:

Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA

Delray Beach, FL

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

He is described as a 5′7 male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is about 50 years old and has used the following aliases:

Khalid Satary

Khalid A. Satary

Khalio A Satary

DJ Rock Satary

The FBI asks anyone with information on Satary or his whereabouts to please contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

