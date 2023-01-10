50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

Khalid Ahmed Satary
Khalid Ahmed Satary(FBI)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans.

Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:

  • Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud
  • Healthcare fraud
  • Conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes
  • Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

On November 23, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Satary for violating his pre-trial release conditions.

Satary is believed to have ties or could possibly travel to:

  • Houston, TX
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Delray Beach, FL
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates

He is described as a 5′7 male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is about 50 years old and has used the following aliases:

  • Khalid Satary
  • Khalid A. Satary
  • Khalio A Satary
  • DJ Rock Satary

The FBI asks anyone with information on Satary or his whereabouts to please contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Khalid Ahmed Satary
Khalid Ahmed Satary(FBI)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
2023 Martin Luther King Day Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather is back for now; tracking a cool front Thursday
Billy Coile and wife Sunnye Lyons Coile
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile