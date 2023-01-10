DeQuincy City Council confirms Roy Williams as Chief of Police

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Roy Williams has been confirmed as DeQuincy’s new Chief of Police, according to the DeQuincy Police Department.

Williams was appointed to the position by Mayor Riley Smith and at a City Council meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, the City Council unanimously confirmed his appointment to the position.

Chief Casey Whitehead previously held the position and resigned on Dec. 1, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.