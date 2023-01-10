50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy City Council confirms Roy Williams as Chief of Police

DeQuincy Police Department
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Roy Williams has been confirmed as DeQuincy’s new Chief of Police, according to the DeQuincy Police Department.

Williams was appointed to the position by Mayor Riley Smith and at a City Council meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, the City Council unanimously confirmed his appointment to the position.

Chief Casey Whitehead previously held the position and resigned on Dec. 1, 2022.

