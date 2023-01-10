Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council has announced that a Buc-ee’s is confirmed to be coming to Ruston.

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Ruston City Council held a meeting where they voted on a proposal from the Texas-based company.

The City of Ruston said in a press release that the Ruston center will be more than 53,000 square feet, have 120 gas pumps, and will create a minimum of 200 full-time jobs.

The employees will start with a pay of $16 per hour and will have full benefits, the City of Ruston said. These benefits include health insurance, three weeks of paid time off and a 401-K matching program with the company.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said the city is excited to welcome the landmark stop to the Ruston community.

“This is a tremendous project,” Walker said. “We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee’s to our community and look forward to their success.”

Mayor Walker added that this has been a years-long, ongoing project with the help of many people.

“This project has been in the works for several years and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members,” Walker said. “I would also like to say thank you to the Lincoln Parish School Board, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff for their partnership in this project.”

Jade West, economic development director for the City of Ruston, said this is a great opportunity of growth for the city.

“The economic impact of this development is substantial and something the community will continue to benefit from for years to come,” West said. “I am excited to see the additional development and indirect economic impact that will spur from this project. Our community is well-positioned for future growth and success.”

The travel center will be located off the Tarbutton Rd. exit, directly across from Ruston Junior High.

Construction will begin later this year and is set to be fully operational by 2025.

