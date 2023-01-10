50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile

Coast Guard and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office personnel search Lake Pontchartrain on...
Coast Guard and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office personnel search Lake Pontchartrain on Monday (Jan. 9) for missing boater Billy Coile.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard late Monday night (Jan. 9) suspended its search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing boater from Mandeville.

Coast Guard crews spent approximately 16 hours searching more than 230 nautical square miles for 44-year-old Billy Coile, who borrowed a boat from a friend to go fishing on Saturday, but never returned. The unoccupied boat was found Sunday, floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23.

“Making the decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never an easy one and it’s only made after careful consideration of factors involved in each case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

STPSO Marine Division searches for a missing boater after an unoccupied boat was found

Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain

Along with Coast Guard Station New Orleans and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, teams from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries participated in the search.

Announcement of the search’s suspension came Monday at 10:10 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Fog on the return tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning and warming up
Hertz has not yet given an update on if they plan to rebuild or demolish the building.
Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Health Headlines: Working with “Tooth Fairies” to study children’s mental health
Health Headlines: Working with “Tooth Fairies” to study children’s mental health
DeQuincy Police Department
DeQuincy City Council confirms Roy Williams as Chief of Police