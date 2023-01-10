50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Classes available for adults wishing to improve reading, writing, math skills

Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana.
Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana.(Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA is now holding registration for spring classes.

The Literacy Council helps adults wanting to improve their reading, writing, math, and spelling skills.

The organization also offers high school equivalency diploma classes and English as a Second Language classes.

In-person and online classes are available. Classes are free.

To register, call 337-494-7000, email info@literacyswla.org, or visit www.literacyswla.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
2023 Martin Luther King Day Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather is back for now; tracking a cool front Thursday
Khalid Ahmed Satary
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List