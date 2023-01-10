Classes available for adults wishing to improve reading, writing, math skills

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA is now holding registration for spring classes.

The Literacy Council helps adults wanting to improve their reading, writing, math, and spelling skills.

The organization also offers high school equivalency diploma classes and English as a Second Language classes.

In-person and online classes are available. Classes are free.

To register, call 337-494-7000, email info@literacyswla.org, or visit www.literacyswla.org.

