50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles

2023 Martin Luther King Day Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
2023 Martin Luther King Day Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is set to roll through Lake Charles on Jan. 16.

Vehicles, ATVs, Floats, and Marching Bands are invited to register for the parade HERE and fill out the application which is due Friday, Jan. 13.

Entry fees are $40 per entry.

The parade will travel from the Civic Center down Lakeshore Dr. then onto Broad, Enterprise, and Mill Streets before going back to the Civic Center via Lakeshore Dr.

Line-up will begin in the northern Civic Center parking lot at 8 a.m. for the parade which will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Southern Touch Entertainment at (337)309-4720.

2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles(Southern Touch Entertainment)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather is back for now; tracking a cool front Thursday
Khalid Ahmed Satary
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
Billy Coile and wife Sunnye Lyons Coile
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile