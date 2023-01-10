Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is set to roll through Lake Charles on Jan. 16.

Vehicles, ATVs, Floats, and Marching Bands are invited to register for the parade HERE and fill out the application which is due Friday, Jan. 13.

Entry fees are $40 per entry.

The parade will travel from the Civic Center down Lakeshore Dr. then onto Broad, Enterprise, and Mill Streets before going back to the Civic Center via Lakeshore Dr.

Line-up will begin in the northern Civic Center parking lot at 8 a.m. for the parade which will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Southern Touch Entertainment at (337)309-4720.

2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles (Southern Touch Entertainment)

