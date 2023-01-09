Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department.

The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St. in DeRidder around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Upon arrival, responding officers determined that no one was injured in the incident.

After investigating the scene officers say, Nakylan Blake, 21, and Nakeya Blake, 23, were identified as suspects. They were both located and arrested shortly after.

Both individuals were booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for attempted first-degree murder. A bond has not yet been set for either suspect.

