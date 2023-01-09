50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting

Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting
Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville and Sudan Britton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department.

The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St. in DeRidder around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Upon arrival, responding officers determined that no one was injured in the incident.

After investigating the scene officers say, Nakylan Blake, 21, and Nakeya Blake, 23, were identified as suspects. They were both located and arrested shortly after.

Both individuals were booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for attempted first-degree murder. A bond has not yet been set for either suspect.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

The Cameron Ferry is back in service.
Cameron Ferry is back in service
Iowa issues precaustionary boil advisory for all residents
Iowa issues precaustionary boil advisory for all residents
12th Night Mardi Gras Celebration
Mardi Gras season starts strong with 12th night festival
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog, but a dry start to the week and warming up