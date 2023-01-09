SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 8, 2023.

Darian Brooke Jiminez, 28, College Port, TX: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Stephen Adam Snider, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a prescription for a schedule drug; theft under $1,000.

Joseph Allen Braxton, 34, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mallie Price Cummings V, 18, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; pedestrians on highways.

Michael Ray Joubert II, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles.

Tommy Dennis Morgan Jr., 33, Lafayette: Instate detainer; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Teisha Dawn Matte, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery; theft under $1,000.

Dustin Joseph Jumonville, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supplying a product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense DWI; new vehicle must have working stop lamps and turn signals.

Christopher Brett Hinton, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

