SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023.

James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Courtney Shuntrell Shillow, 42, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Philip Craig David, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamien Joseph Watkins, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Steven Chase Chase, 40, Houston, TX: Panhandling; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

Jessie Bell Murphy, 56, Houston, TX: Panhandling.

Trevin Alex Chevalier, 27, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Todd Eric Daniels, 44, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Tameika Shuntel Watley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brady Joseph Hicks, 42, Hackberry: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Trevis Dwayne Levine, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

