50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023.

James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Courtney Shuntrell Shillow, 42, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Philip Craig David, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamien Joseph Watkins, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Steven Chase Chase, 40, Houston, TX: Panhandling; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

Jessie Bell Murphy, 56, Houston, TX: Panhandling.

Trevin Alex Chevalier, 27, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Todd Eric Daniels, 44, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Tameika Shuntel Watley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brady Joseph Hicks, 42, Hackberry: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Trevis Dwayne Levine, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

12th Night Mardi Gras Celebration
Mardi Gras season starts strong with 12th night festival
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog, but a dry start to the week and warming up
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2023
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2023