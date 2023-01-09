SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023.
James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Courtney Shuntrell Shillow, 42, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Philip Craig David, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamien Joseph Watkins, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Steven Chase Chase, 40, Houston, TX: Panhandling; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.
Jessie Bell Murphy, 56, Houston, TX: Panhandling.
Trevin Alex Chevalier, 27, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Todd Eric Daniels, 44, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Tameika Shuntel Watley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brady Joseph Hicks, 42, Hackberry: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Trevis Dwayne Levine, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
