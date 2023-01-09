SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2023.

Castille Anthony Hebert II, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Stacey Devon Farrier, 30, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Anthony Tarrel Vital, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Lloyd Charles Howell, 42, Westlake: Possession of stolen firearms.

Savannah Rene Jacobs, 36, Lake Charles: New motor vehicle must have working stop lamps and turn signals; possession fo a Schedule I drug; expired plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not inspected; contempt of court.

Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop: Theft under $5,000.

Catrice Renee Thomas, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

William Leo Knapp, 30, DeRidder: Theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Willie Bernard Tanton, 45, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; property damage under $50,000.

Avey Goodly III, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Tyrone Lapose Dubose, 30, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Alexander Charles Boreing, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; robbery; contempt of court (2 charges).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.