50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2023.

Castille Anthony Hebert II, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Stacey Devon Farrier, 30, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Anthony Tarrel Vital, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Lloyd Charles Howell, 42, Westlake: Possession of stolen firearms.

Savannah Rene Jacobs, 36, Lake Charles: New motor vehicle must have working stop lamps and turn signals; possession fo a Schedule I drug; expired plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not inspected; contempt of court.

Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop: Theft under $5,000.

Catrice Renee Thomas, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

William Leo Knapp, 30, DeRidder: Theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Willie Bernard Tanton, 45, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; property damage under $50,000.

Avey Goodly III, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Tyrone Lapose Dubose, 30, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Alexander Charles Boreing, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; robbery; contempt of court (2 charges).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

12th Night Mardi Gras Celebration
Mardi Gras season starts strong with 12th night festival
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog, but a dry start to the week and warming up
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2023
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023