Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company

Built as hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the property most-recently...
Built as hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the property most-recently called the Capital One tower sits empty after Hurricane Laura.(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned.

The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year.

The dispute over insurance money was set to go to trial today, but an agreement was reached months ago and a judge signed settlement papers last week, dismissing the case.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

KPLC is working to gather more information and to see what the settlement means for the future of the building.

Funeral services announced for former Reeves Mayor and Fire Chief Scott Walker
Cynthia's Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
