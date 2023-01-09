Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned.

The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year.

The dispute over insurance money was set to go to trial today, but an agreement was reached months ago and a judge signed settlement papers last week, dismissing the case.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

KPLC is working to gather more information and to see what the settlement means for the future of the building.

