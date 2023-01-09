50/50 Thursdays
Musicians invited to Cajun “Jam Session” honoring August Broussard

August Broussard
August Broussard(Cajun French Music Association)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Celebration of Life “Jam Session” is set to honor a local Cajun musician with live music and festivities on Jan. 14.

The festivities are in honor of August Broussard who passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, and is remembered for his dedication to his former students, family, friends, and community through the sound of music.

The Cajun French Music Association of Lake Charles (CFMA) is encouraging all musicians to bring their instruments to the jam session to honor Broussard’s legacy.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CFMA building on 3481 E. Prien Lake Rd.

There will be no entry fee and the event is open to the public. Meals, drinks, and more will be sold.

