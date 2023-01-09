50/50 Thursdays
Marine Division searches for man in Lake Pontchartrain after empty boat found

(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division are searching for a missing man after an empty boat was found in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday (Jan. 8).

Around 8:30 a.m., St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Causeway Police Department about a 12-14 foot Boston Whaler boat floating under the bridge near the 23-mile marker. The boat was unoccupied.

The registered owner of the boat told deputies a friend, 44-year-old Billy Coile of Mandeville, had borrowed the boat to go fishing Saturday (Jan. 7) afternoon. His pickup was located Sunday morning at the Mandeville Harbor.

Deputies with the STPSO Marine Division, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, searched the lake area between the Mandeville shore and the Causeway bridge until dark Sunday.

The search will resume at daylight on Monday (Jan. 9) morning.

If anyone has information that may help locate Coile, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

