Mardi Gras season starts strong with 12th night festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras season is officially in full swing in the Lake Area as the Lake Charles Civic Center hosted the annual 12th-night kick-off festival.

Krewes strolled down the aisles in decorative costumes, partygoers danced to the classic hit we’ve come to associate with Mardi Gras, and kings and queens were introduced.

“It just shows how Louisiana gets together when it comes to a special time and it just shows how the community gets together to have fun and just let loose,” says Missy Larue with Krewe de Louisiane.

And 12th Night is just the first of many events. For many krewes, the preparation for the Mardi Gras season is often months in the making.

“It takes a lot of hard work just to be able to do it all at the end of the night. Everybody likes to scream and stuff because it takes months and months just to get this one night taken care of,” Larue said.

Southwest Louisiana is home to one of the state’s largest Mardi Gras celebrations and that sense of Louisiana pride is a feeling like no other.

“Mardi Gras has always been my favorite time of year, so being able to ride down Ryan Street as one of the first people that the city of Lake Charles will see is absolutely incredible. It’s an outstanding feeling,” says Southwest Louisiana’s Miss Queen Mardi Gras, Kennidy Peavy.

Purple, gold, and green are the colors of the carnival season and are a key part of the celebrations. But what makes Mardi Gras so special?

“Because you get to have fun and spend time with your family,” said local resident Zoey Weaver.

