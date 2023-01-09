50/50 Thursdays
LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Tigers (16-0, 4-0 SEC) are now ranked No. 5.

South Carolina (16-0), Stanford (16-1), Ohio State (17-0), and UConn (13-2) round out the top four.

LSU improved to its best start in program history with a 67-48 win over Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 8. Earlier in the week, the Tigers crushed Texas A&M, 74-34.

