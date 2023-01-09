50/50 Thursdays
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eligible residents statewide can now request to have an “Autism” indicator added to their Louisiana identification card, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced on Monday, Jan. 9.

Qualified applicants include any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional.

The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.

The autism indicator is optional and can be removed from a credential at any time, as requested by the applicant. The “Autism” designation can also be displayed on any class driver’s license, including a Temporary Instructional Permit (TIP), but may not be placed on Class H (Handicap Identification Card) credentials. Applicable fees are required for processing if adding or removing the Autism indicator.

Applicants must provide one of the following documents to the OMV in order to have the designation added:

A driver’s license or identification card with an Autism indicator cannot include the “Veteran,” “I’m a Cajun” or “100% DAV” indicators. The Autism indicator can only be combined with the “Needs Accommodation” indicator. If the driver’s license or identification card indicates “Autism,” but not “Needs Accommodation,” a puzzle piece symbol will appear on the credential with the autism designation below the picture.

