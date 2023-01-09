50/50 Thursdays
Health Headlines: Debunking exercise myths

By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - A recent study found more than 110-thousand deaths could be prevented per year in the US if adults over age 40 spent an additional 10 minutes a day engaged in physical activity. So, what’s holding Americans back when it comes to getting active? It could be what you don’t know.

Exercise can boost energy, promote weight loss, improve sleep, and lessen your risk for a slew of health conditions. But there are a lot of myths about physical activity that could prevent you from reaping the full benefits.

Let’s look at the worst of them:

Lifting heavy weights will cause women to bulk up: The truth is women have lower levels of testosterone, so they won’t build massive muscles.

You can reduce fat in a specific area: You can’t control what part of your body burns fat.

Stick with one type of activity: Your body will get used to one kind of activity or exercise limiting its effectiveness. Lacole Broadus, Celebrity Trainer, explains, “Switch it up. If you’re running all the time, take a break and do Pilates and then go back to it.”

Running is bad for your knees: Northwestern Medicine says that regular running strengthens the joints and protects against osteoarthritis.

Stretch before a workout: It’s more effective to stretch when your muscles are warm such as after a warm-up exercise and after your workout.

Exercise will offset a bad diet: Diet and nutrition typically play a larger role than exercise when it comes to weight management.

Results from exercise come quickly: Personal Trainer, Curtis McGee says “When you’re involved in the gym, you’re probably looking at about four to six weeks before you should honestly begin to start to see some changes.”

You have to sweat to have a good workout: Factors like temperature, humidity, and hydration levels may affect how much you sweat. Additionally, some people’s bodies are just more efficient at cooling themselves, so they sweat less.

Contributors to this news report include Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

