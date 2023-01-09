50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Funeral services announced for former Reeves Mayor and Fire Chief Scott Walker

Funeral services announced for former Reeves Mayor and Fire Chief Scott Walker
Funeral services announced for former Reeves Mayor and Fire Chief Scott Walker(Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for former Mayor and Fire Chief for the Village of Reeves, Scott Walker, according to Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home.

Walker passed away at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Visitation will begin at the Ardoin Funeral Home of Kinder on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a singing service at 7 p.m. Visitation will then resume the following morning at 8 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.

Walker was the youngest of five children who met the love of his life, Sandra while in trade school. They would marry on Jan. 9, 1982, at Oakhill Church in Oakdale and raise 5 children, 4 girls and 1 boy. He was a long-time employee at Northrop Grumman as an airplane mechanic and also served his community as Mayor and Fire Chief for the Village of Reeves.

Family members say he loved music and grilling and also taught Sunday school at his family church for years. They say his life’s motto was, “Always leaving them laughing when you say goodbye.”

Ardoin Funeral Home of Kinder is located at 432 N. 8th St.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Built as hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the property most-recently...
Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog