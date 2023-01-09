Funeral services announced for former Reeves Mayor and Fire Chief Scott Walker

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for former Mayor and Fire Chief for the Village of Reeves, Scott Walker, according to Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home.

Walker passed away at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Visitation will begin at the Ardoin Funeral Home of Kinder on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a singing service at 7 p.m. Visitation will then resume the following morning at 8 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.

Walker was the youngest of five children who met the love of his life, Sandra while in trade school. They would marry on Jan. 9, 1982, at Oakhill Church in Oakdale and raise 5 children, 4 girls and 1 boy. He was a long-time employee at Northrop Grumman as an airplane mechanic and also served his community as Mayor and Fire Chief for the Village of Reeves.

Family members say he loved music and grilling and also taught Sunday school at his family church for years. They say his life’s motto was, “Always leaving them laughing when you say goodbye.”

Ardoin Funeral Home of Kinder is located at 432 N. 8th St.

