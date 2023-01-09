50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool tonight with fog likely late

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
24 Hour Forecast
24 Hour Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures drop through the 50s and 40s tonight with areas of patchy dense fog likely after midnight.

Fog on the return tonight
Fog on the return tonight(KPLC)

Our next rain chances arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front. This front moves through quickly without bringing much rain. It will chill things down again though by the weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s! Some patchy frost will be possible by the weekend.

Next front Thursday morning
Next front Thursday morning(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

