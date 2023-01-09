50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful start to the workweek

By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Next 12 Hours
Next 12 Hours(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seasonably cool temperatures to start the workweek will warm up quickly with highs today in the lower 60s, but we’re back in the 70s for afternoon highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs this week
Highs this week(KPLC)

Our next rain chances arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front. This front moves through quickly without bringing much rain. It will chill things down again though by the weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s! Some patchy frost will be possible by the weekend.

Next front Thursday morning
Next front Thursday morning(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

