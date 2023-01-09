Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here in Louisiana we don’t waste any time! The red, green, and white of Christmas are quickly replaced with the purple, green, and gold of Mardi Gras. So let’s wrap up this season’s holiday kitchen on a festive note.

Mardi Gras is as good of an excuse as any to make some homemade egg nog. You know it stays on store shelves well into February. But once you see how easy it is to make, you won’t want to buy the store-bought kind anymore.

This is actually my grandfather’s recipe. Every Christmas Eve, it was his tradition to make a big pot of egg nog. And all the grandkids would come over.

And before I sign off for the holidays I just want to tell all the folks at home I’ve had a ball doing these holiday kitchens. And I hope you’ve enjoyed them as much as I’ve enjoyed making them for you. Until next year and another holiday season, we wish you the best!

Recipe

INGREDIENTS

6 EGG YOLKS

1 CUP SUGAR

2 CANS OF EVAPORATED MILK

2 CUPS HEAVY CREAM

1 TABLESPOON VANILLA EXTRACT

1 ½ TEASPOONS NUTMEG

3 EGG WHITES

¼ CUP SUGAR

DIRECTIONS

Separate egg yolks from whites. Whip yolks for 5 minutes with a hand mixer. Pour in a cup of sugar, a pinch of salt, and a teaspoon of nutmeg. Mix till its a bright yellow color.

In a separate large pot, heat 2 cans of evaporated milk, and 2 cups of heavy whipping cream. Heat to a slight boil for about 5 minutes. Then add a teaspoon of nutmeg.

Take half a cup of the heated milk mixture and slowly add to the egg mixture. This is called tempering the eggs.

Now add all of the egg mixture to the big pot of milk. Stir in the vanilla extract and remove from heat.

(OPTIONAL) Next work on the egg whites. Whip them with a hand mixer for about 5 minutes until stiff peaks form. Then slowly add a quarter of a cup of sugar. Fold the white frothy meringue into the egg nog and pour into glasses.

Garnish with nutmeg and cinnamon sticks.

