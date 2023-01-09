50/50 Thursdays
Authorities say Oakdale man turns self in after escaping custody

By Sudan Britton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man who authorities say escaped custody has turned himself in, officials say.

Gavin Thompson, 21, was initially arrested Saturday night on domestic abuse charges.

But while officers prepared to transfer him to the Allen Parish jail early Sunday morning, Thompson escaped custody, according to Oakdale Chief of Police Chad Doyle.

Thompson turned himself in Monday morning, Doyle said.

Thompson now faces the following counts:

  • Domestic abuse by strangulation
  • Domestic abuse child endangerment
  • Unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling
  • Simple escape

