Authorities say Oakdale man turns self in after escaping custody

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man who authorities say escaped custody has turned himself in, officials say.

Gavin Thompson, 21, was initially arrested Saturday night on domestic abuse charges.

But while officers prepared to transfer him to the Allen Parish jail early Sunday morning, Thompson escaped custody, according to Oakdale Chief of Police Chad Doyle.

Thompson turned himself in Monday morning, Doyle said.

Thompson now faces the following counts:

Domestic abuse by strangulation

Domestic abuse child endangerment

Unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling

Simple escape

