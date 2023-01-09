50/50 Thursdays
Arson suspected in fires at two vacant homes in Reeves

Two fires on Emma Avenue. Around 11 a.m. the fires were extinguished.
Two fires on Emma Avenue. Around 11 a.m. the fires were extinguished.
By Sudan Britton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Reeves, LA (KPLC) - Two fires at vacant homes were reported this morning, Reeves officials said.

The Reeves Fire Department received a call from dispatch around 9 a.m. about two fires on Emma Avenue. Around 11 a.m. the fires were extinguished.

No one was found in the homes, according to Reeves Chief Michael Dotson.

Dotson said both scenes were turned over to the Louisiana State Marshal’s Office and are suspected to be arson-related.

