Saints close disappointing 7-10 season with 10-7 loss to Panthers

Rookie Chris Olave scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Rookie Chris Olave scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ 2022 season ended with a dud. The Panthers beat the Saints on a last-second field goal, 10-7, Sunday (Jan. 8) at Caesars Superdome.

The Panthers swept the Saints in their two-game season series.

New Orleans finished the season with a 7-10 record in the first year under head coach Dennis Allen. It’s the second season in a row the Saints have missed the playoffs.

The Saints’ only points of the contest came courtesy of a Chris Olave 25-yard touchdown reception. It staked the Black and Gold to a 7-0 advantage.

Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions, yet still won the game.

