FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to the week and warm again soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a very wet Sunday morning, we’ll start the week on a dry note across Southwest Louisiana. High pressure begins to inch closer to the area on Monday, helping to usher in dry conditions with any stray showers likely staying offshore. Temperatures will also be pretty close to normal in the low 60′s thanks to some clouds that will still be around. And our low temperatures will also be fairly cool as well, in the low 50′s along I-10 and a couple degrees cooler to the north on Monday night.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday help keep temperatures close to average in the low 60's. (KPLC)

Changes start to come by Tuesday as that high pressure slides east. That means winds shift to the south once again and warm us back into the low 70′s for Tuesday. We’ll be even warmer than that on Wednesday with high’s in the mid 70′s, with a few spots touching the upper 70′s possible as well! Both of these days though will be dry so if you have to work outdoors or have outdoor plans, the weather should at least cooperate for that.

The next cold front may arrive Thursday bringing increased rain chances and cooler air behind it. (KPLC)

The next cold front still seems likely to arrive sometime around Thursday, which would bring the next chance for rain and storms to the area. It’s still a bit early to know if these storms would have the potential to become strong, but a shot of much cooler air behind the front seems likely for the couple days after.

- Max Lagano

