WWII Navy veteran J.W. “Dub” Foster laid to rest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has lost another of its dwindling number of World War II veterans as J.W. “Dub” Foster was laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens yesterday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Foster was a Navy veteran and was honored with a 21-gun salute and taps as his body was transported in a small white carriage.

His niece, Denise Foster, says he was a good man who deserves to be remembered, “He drove a Higgins boat, landing craft, and when he drove up he got shot in the helmet. And he kept the bullet. Soldiers he brought got shot, a lot of them. And he was just really, really devoted to the United States.”

Foster was 96 years old.

