Top of the Rockies alfalfa hay cubes recalled after numerous horse deaths

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Multiple U.S. agencies have confirmed the presence of a deadly bacterial toxin in “Top of the Rockies” alfalfa hay cubes that have now been linked to the death of at least 20 horses in Louisiana.

The bacteria, Clostridium Botulinum type C, can cause Equine Botulism when ingested.

The multi-state investigation into the tainted hay cubes has also been connected to similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, and sickening many other horses. Investigators with the LDAF and FDA found that material from an animal or animals may have been incorporated into the cubes during alfalfa harvesting. This resulted in the Clostridium Botulinum, usually present in decaying animal carcasses, being found in the cubes.

As a result of the investigation Manzanola Feeds has recalled Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622.

Anyone who has Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with those date codes or can’t be sure of the date code of the products you have is being advised to throw them away in a secure container and follow the handling and cleaning instructions found HERE.

If your horse ate one of these products and is showing signs of illness such as muscle tremors, difficulty eating or swallowing, difficulty standing, or collapse, you should immediately consult a veterinarian and report the illness to the FDA HERE or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. If possible, inform them of the brand name and lot numbers of what your horse ate.

And if you have fed this product to an animal who later became ill or died with neurologic clinical signs, you are asked to notify the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry by calling their 24-hour Emergency Hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

