How to verify your doctor’s credentials

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most wouldn’t think twice about a doctor being who they say they are. But the recent arrest of a woman accused of posing as a Dermatologist in Oakdale might have you wondering how you can be sure.

Dr. Brian Gamborg at the Family Medicine Center of Lake Charles Memorial says, “Many people see their physicians based on anecdotes. They talk to their friends, their relatives, they may see advertisements, but you know these are sort of secondary information. I think it’s important if you’re going to see the person you should know what their credentials are.”

Luckily, you can find the credentials of a physician by visiting the Louisiana board of medical examiners’ website and clicking “Verify a License/Find a Practitioner,” and then searching for their name.

For board certification at the national level, you can go to the American Board of Medical Specialties and verify your doctor that way as well.

Gamborg said using these resources can help keep you safe.

“People will occasionally set up practices claim to be physicians when they’re not and practice without adequate oversight or knowledge. And the only protection you have is to check these resources to ensure the person looking after you meets those qualifications,” says Dr. Gamborg.

When asked why someone would choose to impersonate a doctor, Gamborg says it might have something to do with how people perceive them.

“There is a prestige associated with it. It gives you different standing in the community and maybe the individuals feel they need that.”

He encourages anyone who is visiting a new physician to take the time to verify that individual’s credentials before trusting them with their medical needs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.