Rosepine names Troy Gardner as their new Head Football Coach

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Brad Ducote was very successful in his five seasons as head coach of the Rosepine Eagles going 42-15 over that span, and brought Rosepine further in the State Playoffs than they had ever been before he got there, but in December Ducote announced he would be leaving the program, and with it, his spot at the helm was left vacant.

Here's part of my conversation with @coachteg from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/l70Rht5x7b — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) January 7, 2023

On Thursday the Eagles announced who would be the next head coach; Troy Gardner who since 2019 had served as an assistant coach and the offensive coordinator would step in to fill the shoes of the man he had coached under for four seasons. It’s no easy task to fill the shoes of the man who had brought Rosepine to heights the Eagles had never reached before he stepped foot in Rosepine, but Gardner is up for the challenge.

“He’s the, I think as far as winning percentage goes, he’s the winningest coach, he’s taken them, taken us deeper in the playoffs than anybody has before, but it is, it is a big task to come in especially after the success we’ve had, to step in those shoes and fill them, but I think it’s about the kids and I think if they buy in and keep buying in to what we’ve been doing, I think we’ll be just fine” said Gardner about following in the footsteps of Ducote.

Not only was it a successful five seasons under Ducote, but his last season, the 2022 season, was a success as well as the Eagles won two playoff games beating Red River 34-6 in the Bi-District round, and Westlake 20-13 in the Regional round, before falling to Many, who would go onto win the State Championship, 14-7 in the Quarterfinals. That being said, there’s immediate pressure for Gardner to keep the success going, and Gardner acknowledges that, adding that he too, expects success.

“I expect immediate success, I mean these kids expect that out of themselves too, it’s looking really good here from the younger group all the way up to next year’s senior class, so I think we’re going to be fine and our goal always will be to play as long as we can and our ultimate goal is to win a state championship” said Gardner about his expectations, and the program expectations heading into his first season at the helm for the Eagles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.