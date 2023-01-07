50/50 Thursdays
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.

Just as surprised was the city’s public information officer Katie Harrington who found out she’d been named Queen.

“King” Hunter says he’ll be wearing the crown as long as he can though he doubts it’ll excuse him from house chores, “Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 until Easter, I”ll be wearing this crown. Sometimes at home. If the dishes are dirty or someone needs to vacuum, I’ll wear this crown just to see what happens.”

And “Queen” Harrington says she appreciates the new royal regalia and that she might even wear it on the job, “I think every interview between now and Mardi Gras I might be wearing this crown.”

12th Night celebrations begin in earnest for Lake Charles tonight, Jan. 7, as Mardi Gras Krewes from around the Lake Area will strut their stuff at the Lake Charles Civic Center. You can join in the fun from noon until 6 p.m. with live music beginning at 1:30 p.m.

