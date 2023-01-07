Girl Scout cookie season has arrived

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season.

With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.

Orders can be made in person using a physical order card or online using Digital Cookie websites unique to each girl scout.

The second half of the sale is from Feb. 9 through Mar. 5 and will allow customers to purchase their favorite cookies directly from cookie booths. The Girl Scouts even have a cookie booth finder that will allow anyone craving their signature cookies to find the nearest booth using their zip code HERE.

The Girl Scouts use their Cookie Program to teach scouts about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.