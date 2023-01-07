FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Saturday before rain approaches during the evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, we’ll have some active weather to track in the form of a cold front. The good news is that the first half of the day Saturday should be ok for outdoor plans with high’s into the mid 70′s away from the coast. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that the cold front begins approaching Southwest Louisiana. During the evening we’ll start seeing shower activity move into northern and western parts of the such as Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.

The heaviest rain activity begins to enter the area overnight Sunday morning. (KPLC)

The bulk of the activity arrives overnight Sunday morning for the rest of us with widespread showers and even a couple thunderstorms possible. Anyone that gets the heaviest rain could pick up a quick couple inches of water as well. The activity begins to move out by Sunday afternoon, meaning any outdoor plans for Sunday would be better suited for that time. We’ll also be a bit cooler with high’s back into the mid 60′s.

As far as Monday goes, models are still struggling with whether a disturbance hangs around to produce morning showers. Right now the best chance seems to be south of I-10 closer to the coast. Otherwise we’ll have sun and clouds with another day of high temperatures in the 60′s. By Tuesday we clear out even more and start to warm up with temperatures approaching the upper 60′s.

Temperatures briefly fall behind the front on Sunday morning before a mid-week warm up takes place. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

