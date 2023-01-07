FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms arrive tonight, clearing out by Sunday afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wet weather is on the way as we head into early Sunday morning. As the cold front to our northwest begins to move into the area, it will bring widespread showers and even a few storms starting Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Luckily any chance for severe storms is very low, but don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder as we wake up (or earlier). Heavier activity will begin to develop in northwestern parts of the area by Saturday evening, and will gradually move southeastward overnight. The heaviest rain looks to approach the Lake Charles vicinity sometime around 4 AM or so Sunday morning, and easternmost parts of the area an hour or two afterwards.

Rain becomes widespread as we wake up Sunday morning with a few thunderstorms possible as well. (KPLC)

As for rainfall amounts, a general half inch or more is expected for the entire area, although those of us that get in the heaviest storms could see localized amounts of 1-2 inches of rain possible! The rain will also move out fairly quickly as well. Vernon and western portions of Beauregard Parishes could see this happen as soon as after 9 AM in the morning. For the rest of us, this looks to happen in the late morning to early afternoon hours. And we may even see the sun to finish the afternoon as well!. So, if you were planning on having outdoor activities tomorrow it looks like they will be able to be held as long as they take place during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm to the low-to-mid 60′s once the rain and clouds depart.

A general half inch or more of rain is expected with "hotspots" of 1-2 inches possible. (KPLC)

Looking ahead to Monday, we’ll be cooler and mostly dry for our area. The best chance for a few leftover showers may take place along the immediate coast, but likely would be scattered should they occur. Southerly winds return around the Tuesday timeframe and so do 70 degree temperatures for highs. Then the next cold front and chance for rain may come around Thursday, though the exact details will still change between now and then.

- Max Lagano

