Designing royal costumes that make Mardi Gras magic

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has officially begun and things are already kicking into high gear for one costume maker in Sulphur.

Costumes are a royal part of Mardi Gras and Valerie Smith of DVal Designs in Sulphur aims to make sure her clients will look as regal as royalty.

“We make Mardi Gras costumes for about 40 different crews around Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. There’s one crew in Oklahoma, not very many,” said designer Valerie Smith. “It goes all the way to Alabama, Gulfport, Mississippi. I mean, we cover the whole bottom part of the map.”

That map is filled with quite a bit of royalty and requires a lengthy and detailed design process.

“You have dukes, duchesses, kings, queens...Everyone wears a costume, everyone,” said Smith. “There’s dancing and music and goes throughout the whole Mardi Gras season. And each year it’s different.”

Valerie, her husband Don, and her daughter Colleen work around the clock to get the costumes ready.

“It starts with a sketch and the people will bring this their theme or what they would like their costume to look like,” said Colleen Phillips. “We do fun and whimsical, but we also do real formal, you know, traditional Mardi Gras as well. And so, depending on which way they want to go, we just start sketching things out. The sketch gets approved and then we start choosing fabrics and go from there.”

When asked if she had a favorite part of the design process Valerie said, “I like to buy the fabrics and all of the glitz and gooey things that go with it, and the bad thing about it is that it hits me in the middle of the night. I mean you can solve so many design problems in the middle of the night while you’re sleeping.”

One of DVal’s clients, Mary Jo Baylis, says you can trust that Valerie will make your costume perfect, “I mean, you come in with the idea and she brings it to the next level And she will guide you in a way that she knows what’s going to look good...She knows what’s going to look good, she knows what’s going to look good on you, and you just have to follow her advice and trust her and in both of them...It ends up looking amazing, over the top amazing.”

