SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2023.

Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kade Dean Hammett, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000.

Carlo Williams, 22, Cross City, FL: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kathy Owens Weeks, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Cynthia Sue Hodges, 51, Vinton: Unauthorized use of a food stamp card under $1,500; theft under $1,000.

Francis Dwayne Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; probation detainer.

Josiah Jamar Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; vehicle must have working stop lights and turning signals.

Jared Paul Griffin, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson; property damage under $1,000.

John Alan Ledet Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Corey Jamal Boutte, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kali Alicia Warren, 30, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerrod Ashely Wilson, 53, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerontae Maria Brown, 23, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.

Imani Tarik Smith, 26, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; instate detainer.

Travis Wayne Smith, 54, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Brian Keith Robinson, 48, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

