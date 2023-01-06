Suspect arrested in Beauregard Parish’s first homicide of 2023

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation.

James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they said.

A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was arrested around 8 a.m. on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Windham is being held at the Beauregard Parish jail facing a charge of second-degree murder.

According to Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford, deputies responded to a call of a shooting Wednesday afternoon on George Windham Road. When they got there, they found the body of James Kevin Barlow.

Deputies said they found a gunshot wound in his back.

“We made contact with several people who were in the area at the time of the shooting, and we learned through investigation that they identified the shooter as Mr. Windham,” Herford said.

“Herford confirms the victim and suspect were familiar with one another but is unsure about the motive of the shooting,” Herford said.

After being identified as the shooter by eyewitnesses, Herford said they made found Windham when they went back to the crime scene around 8 a.m.

“He was sleeping when we found him and were able to take him into custody without any incident,” Herford said.

Herford says this is not the suspect’s first run-in with the law.

Herford said they have dealt with him in the past, obviously, nothing severe, but he is well known to the sheriff’s office.

According to officials, the investigation remains ongoing, and Windham is ineligible for bond.

“I would like to say that we offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, you know this is a tragic thing, and it’s unfortunate this happens at all,” Herford said.

Hank Windham has been booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for second-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons and drug possession.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office thanked all the agencies that assisted in apprehending Windham including:

Louisiana State Police

FBI

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

DeRidder Police Department

DeRidder Fire Department.

