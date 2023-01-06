Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing eight catalytic from vehicles at a parking lot in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business on Coach Williams Drive after receiving a call that multiple catalytic converters had been stolen from parked vehicles on Jan. 2, 2023.

Detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit were able to identify a suspect’s vehicle via video surveillance footage from the business and later identify the suspect as Jeffrey A. Nunez, 29.

On Jan. 4, detectives spoke with Nunez at his residence where they say he confirmed that he’d stolen the catalytic converters. Authorities say they also found multiple catalytic converters at his residence which matched those stolen at the business.

Nunez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for theft under $5,000 and property damage under $50,000. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $22,000.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate this incident and more charges are possible.

