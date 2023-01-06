50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing eight catalytic from vehicles at a parking lot in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business on Coach Williams Drive after receiving a call that multiple catalytic converters had been stolen from parked vehicles on Jan. 2, 2023.

Detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit were able to identify a suspect’s vehicle via video surveillance footage from the business and later identify the suspect as Jeffrey A. Nunez, 29.

On Jan. 4, detectives spoke with Nunez at his residence where they say he confirmed that he’d stolen the catalytic converters. Authorities say they also found multiple catalytic converters at his residence which matched those stolen at the business.

Nunez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for theft under $5,000 and property damage under $50,000. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $22,000.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate this incident and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Nice temperatures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny this afternoon gives way to showers starting Saturday night
A beautiful Friday afternoon. Weekend rain ahead though
KPLC 7 News at Noon Friday weather
Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, Leesville
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile