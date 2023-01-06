SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?

SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.

Kari Hill was concerned when she got a phone call from her son’s school saying that he was not allowed to wear pierced earrings to school, “Some people probably think I’m fighting a very trivial fight. But to me, it was something important to my son. He waited his allotted time, he did everything correctly, and he made a very convincing argument to his father as to why this was important to him. Girls have a little more freedom with purses and jewelry and things like that, but boys don’t really have that.”

The piercing was one of her son’s Christmas presents and she was concerned the holes would close up. Plus, she felt it was an issue of equality.

“He didn’t deserve to lose out because of an antiquated law, that wasn’t even equal. I could understand if no earrings were allowed. Boys or girls, no earrings. But if one could do it, another should be able to.”

Several days after the first phone call, she received another from the principal saying they agreed and changed the rule.

“So, they reversed the policy. And effective immediately boys will now be able to wear earrings at S.J. Welsh.”

A spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board says such policies are usually made at the school level but had re-visited the policy with them, leading to the change. School officials say they always welcome feedback and that re-visiting old rules like these is important as it allows them to consistently meet the needs of staff and students.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.