50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.(Buc-ee's)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, where they will be considering a proposal by the corporation that owns Buc-ee’s.

Item C on Monday night’s agenda says, “Authorize City to Enter Into Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with CSMS Management, L.L.C. and authorize All Actions Contemplated in the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement.”

The city will be voting on whether to accept a proposal by CSMS Management, L.L.C., which is causing speculation that a Buc-ee’s will be coming to Ruston.

If the city votes in favor of the proposal, it is not confirmed if it will be a Buc-ee’s coming to Ruston or if it will be something else.

It is also not guaranteed the city will vote yes on the proposal.

More details will not be released until Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Top of the Rockies alfalfa hay cubes recalled after numerous horse deaths
Doctor's Credentials
Doctor Credentials
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Saturday before rain approaches during the evening
Pictured in the group shot are Robert Pynes, Jr. District One, Randy Martin District Four,...
Vernon Parish swears in new School Board members
Kinder boil advisory lifted