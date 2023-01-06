Lake Charles Diocese remembers Pope Benedict XVI

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Mass of Remembrance was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles for Pope Benedict XVI who died on New Years’ Eve.

Pope Benedict was described as a wise teacher and a gentle shepherd of his flock in prayers said for the repose of his soul.

Benedict followed Pope Saint John Paul II who died in 2005. In his first words after being elected by the cardinals he called himself a “simple, humble, laborer in the vineyard of the Lord.”

The Bishop of the Lake Charles Diocese Glen John Provo says Pope Benedict loved Jesus and shared that with the people, “They got from Benedict a love for Jesus Christ. This was reflected in all of his writing. He had a great love for the Lord. His last words were ‘I love you, Lord, I love you.’ This was I think the summation of his life.”

Provo says Benedict had a great intellect, was insightful and scholarly, but also had a great sense of humor and was a musician and that he was known for his emphasis on the sacred scripture.

