50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Diocese remembers Pope Benedict XVI

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Mass of Remembrance was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles for Pope Benedict XVI who died on New Years’ Eve.

Pope Benedict was described as a wise teacher and a gentle shepherd of his flock in prayers said for the repose of his soul.

Benedict followed Pope Saint John Paul II who died in 2005. In his first words after being elected by the cardinals he called himself a “simple, humble, laborer in the vineyard of the Lord.”

The Bishop of the Lake Charles Diocese Glen John Provo says Pope Benedict loved Jesus and shared that with the people, “They got from Benedict a love for Jesus Christ. This was reflected in all of his writing. He had a great love for the Lord. His last words were ‘I love you, Lord, I love you.’ This was I think the summation of his life.”

Provo says Benedict had a great intellect, was insightful and scholarly, but also had a great sense of humor and was a musician and that he was known for his emphasis on the sacred scripture.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Nice temperatures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny Friday gives way to showers starting Saturday night
FIRST ALERT SUNRSIE: Friday-weekend forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRSIE: Friday-weekend forecast
Strand Theater Jennings
strand theater update
CPSO police chase guidelines
CPSO authorities explain high-speed chase protocol