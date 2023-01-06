50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile

Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, Leesville
Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, Leesville(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023.

Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail for two counts of molestation of a juvenile. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Allen Parish Sheriff's Office
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Health Headlines: Robots being tested to assist with nurse shortage
Health Headlines: Robots being tested to assist with nurse shortage
Health Headlines: Robots being tested to assist with nurse shortage
Health Headlines: Robots being tested to assist with nurse shortage
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2023