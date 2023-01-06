50/50 Thursdays
La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.

Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.

Chiasson and a man named Bryan Nolan were joyriding on Bayou Magazille in July. Nolan was behind the wheel when their boat collided with another around 9 p.m.

Nolan and Chiasson left the scene without phoning for help, and were later stopped in Assumption Parish.

Wildlife agents charged Nolan with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, careless operation of a vessel, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and hit and run involving a vessel.

Chiasson did not face criminal charges.

