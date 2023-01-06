50/50 Thursdays
Joe Dumars Court officially unveiled

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night was a special one for McNeese Athletics as they officially unveiled ‘Joe Dumars Court’ in honor of Cowboy legend, and NBA Hall of Famer Joe Dumars who played for the Cowboys from 1981-85.

With McNeese in the early ‘80s Dumars averaged 22.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, and was also named the 1984-85 Southland Conference Player of the Year, and helped McNeese to a 64-53 record over the course of his four seasons in Lake Charles.

However, Dumars really created a name for himself in the NBA where he was a six-time All-Star, two-time NBA Finals Champion, was named to the All-NBA Team three times, the All-Defensive Team five times, was the 1988-89 Finals MVP, and in 2006 Dumars was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame.

Following the ceremony Dumars spoke about what the honor meant to him saying “It’s very special, to have all your teammates come back, your coaches come back, and support you on a night like this, it’s a special night, and I meant every word of that, Hall of Fame, Sportsmanship Award, and this award here of having my name engraved on the floor, those three are in the same bucket for me, they’re a legacy award so that’s something I’m really proud of, and hopefully what will happen is they’ll talk about me as a player, but also as a person, the way I treated people, the way I carried myself, I would hope that that’s apart of my legacy going forward.”

Well from here on Joe Dumars’ legacy is etched in wood on the floor at the Legacy Center.

