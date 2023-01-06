Grand Lake Bridge to remain closed for at least two more weeks

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge on Hwy 384 will remain closed to motorists for at least two more weeks.

The closure has been disrupting residents’ daily commutes since Dec. 23.

DOTD crews removed an apron from the bridge to fix a structural issue with a lifting girder. The repair is ongoing and DOTD officials said crews will work seven days a week until the bridge reopens.

For more updates on the bridge, call 511, or visit www.511la.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.