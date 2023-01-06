Deputy and K-9 commended for finding missing 90-year-old with dementia

Vernon, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft is commending Officer Tony Arnold and K-9 Bo for a job well done after finding a missing 90-year-old man with dementia.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of the man’s disappearance from the Burr Ferry area around 11 p.m. on Jan. 4.

When deputies arrived at the home and spoke with the man’s wife, Mrs. Brittain, she informed them that he suffered from dementia and had wandered away from their home.

Deputy Tony Arnold and K-9 Bo began searching the area upon arrival and managed to find the missing man around Old River Road at 1:19 a.m.

Ambulance personnel examined Mr. Brittain and found that he was uninjured before being transported back home to be reunited with his wife.

Mrs. Brittan even got to meet with Bo and Deputy Arnold and show them how thankful she was.

