CPSO authorities explain high-speed chase protocol

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When police officers engage in high-speed pursuits they are putting many lives at risk, including their own.

After a two teenage girls were killed in a Baton Rouge-area police chase, we asked local law enforcement how they weigh the risks of chasing suspects.

“You have to think about the safety of the deputy, the person you’re pursuing but more importantly you also have to consider the safety of the public,” said Calcasieu Parish Chief Deputy Stich Guillory.

Guillory believes their pursuit policy is strong and one of the main aspects they consider is the severity of the crime.

“There are so many different aspects that come into play, you have to weigh the severity of the charge, is it just a minor traffic citation, is this person a murder suspect that killed somebody,” Guillory said.

The sheriff’s office tries to avoid high-speed pursuits at all costs but ultimately they must do whatever they can to keep people protected.

“We cancel pursuits all the time it’s in the best interest of the public but the public needs to know if somebody is in danger to the public. We are going to do what we have to do to arrest that person,” Guillory said.

At one point or another, we’ve all had to pull over and get out of the way of a cruiser traveling at high speeds but Guillory said it doesn’t give officers the right to act recklessly.

“When you have lights and siren on all that is asking the public to give you permission to proceed it doesn’t give you the right to,” Guillory said.

In instances of police pursuits, sheriff’s officials advise people to pull over immediately and to let officers pass them by before they proceed.

