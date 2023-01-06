50/50 Thursdays
City Lake Charles making changes to Mardi Gras festivities for 2023

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration.

Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night.

The Twelfth Night Kickoff festival will be held yet again at the Lake Charles Civic Center, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Rebecca Moss, secretary for Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana, said this is a good opportunity to bring something new to this year’s event.

“We changed up a few things to give it a new and fresh breath,” Moss said. “There are people who may want a change of experience who could come now and experience something new.”

The extravaganza of Twelfth Night marks the end of Christmas celebrations and starts off Mardi Gras.

This year they are adding a few changes to make the flamboyant and colorful celebration even more enjoyable with things like live music and a fun jump for kids.

“The bands will play intermittently between the crew royalty parade,” Moss said.

She said she hopes it will bring the community out to cut a rug and engage in fellowship.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Party Time and Bayou Dress for Less on McNeese Street. Entry for children five and under is free.

We have a list of Mardi Gras events in SWLA HERE.

