Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion has been cleared near the Louisiana and Texas state line, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

A stalled 18-wheeler created heavy traffic congestion on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1.

The vehicle has been recovered, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said.

All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1(Louisiana/Texas State Line). Congestion is minimal. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) January 5, 2023

