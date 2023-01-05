SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter.

What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?

“If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is security there, armed security there in case something may happen, I’m sure they’re going to feel a little safer going to that church knowing somebody is there to protect them,” CPSO Chief Deputy Stich Guillory said.

Ward 3 Marshalls Office and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed up to teach a firearm safety course for clergy members in southwest Louisiana.

“We’re going to give them an opportunity to load weapons, unload weapons, to go out there and fire and actually see and feel and understand what it’s like to fire a weapon. A lot of people own guns but not everybody goes out and shoots guns,” Guillory said.

Pastors were taught the importance of gun safety and how to react in a critical situation.

Guillory said you need to prepare for the worst.

“It’s not a question of if it happens at your church it’s a question of when it happens at your church and so we want them to be prepared,” Guillory said.

Sheriff’s officials said they are willing to provide a security assessment to local churches to help them feel safer.

